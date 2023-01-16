Emefiele: DSS dismisses reports on invasion of CBN

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed reports on the invasion of the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in Abuja.

Reports emerged earlier on Monday that the DSS operatives stormed the CBN headquarters to arrest Emefiele who resumed duties on Monday after a few weeks’ stay in the United Kingdom.

The CBN governor quietly left the country for the UK late last year following reports on his planned arrest by the secret police for alleged terrorism financing.

Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had last year stopped the DSS from arresting and detaining Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing, describing the allegations as vindictive and lame.

READ ALSO: CBN steps up fight against terrorism, hidden bank accounts, as Emefiele, DSS saga rages

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency dismissed reports on the plan arrest of the CBN governor as misleading.

“The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the false news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its governor, today, January 16, 2023. This is fake news and quite misleading,” Afunanya said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now