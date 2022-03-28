Emefiele finally addresses supporters, critics on 2023 presidential bid

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has come out to address supporters, and also critics on his rumoured presidential ambition.

There have been calls from support groups calling on Emefiele to contest the presidential seat in 2023. Some have also printed and pasted posters urging Nigerians to vote for Emefiele in 2023.

In a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle on Monday, Emefile distanced himself from the rumours.

According to him, he is only focused on fighting inflation and designing a robust monetary policy for the country.

READ ALSO: PDP demands Emefiele’s resignation for flirting with APC

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy,” the tweet reads.

“Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.

#NoDistractionsPlease.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now