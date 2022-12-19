Emefiele has abandoned his duties for politics —SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, has slammed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over his alleged involvement in politics.

Adebayo in a series of tweets on Monday also accused Emefiele of abandoning his duties as the boss of the country’s apex financial institution.

Emefiele has come under severe attacks lately for the negative influence of most of his monetary policies on the country’s economic performance.

Three interest groups such as Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), “Friends of Emefiele ” and “Emefiele Support Group” had in May purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for the CBN governor to contest next year’s election.

However, Emefiele later rejected the forms and pledged his continued commitment to serve the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, after the court had thrown a wedge into his political plans.

Adewole in his tweets described the Buhari-led administration as characterized by mischievous people.

He attributed the country’s challenges to the abundance of incompetent people in positions of power.

“The most dangerous and ridiculous saga I have seen is how Godwin Emefiele is now part of the present political shenanigans instead of paying keen attention to monetary policies. Ongoing CUPP theatrical press conference smacks of infighting by derailed team of Muhammadu Buhari. Tragicomic”, Adebayo wrote.

“I have said it not with joy but most regretfully that President Muhammadu Buhari watches his presidency become a stage for pediatric hirelings and mischievous crowd renters who have no merit to be in public office. Now factions of overfed incompetents are dancing naked in face of hungry Nigerians.

“Nigerians can now see in the open what we have always said that Nigerians are poor and insecure not because our problems of hunger and insecurity are hard to solve but there is no proper government focusing on official agenda. President Muhammadu Buhari runs a jungle of rival gangs after own money”, he concluded.

