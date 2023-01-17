Emefiele in fresh trouble as court summons CBN governor over $53m Paris club debt

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over a $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The judge gave the order in a suit filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, against Linas International Limited, the Minister of Finance, and the CBN.

The lawyer representing the judgement creditor, J. O. Njikonye, had earlier filed an application asking the court to issue a warrant for Emefiele’s arrest and transportation to court.

The CBN governor is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, Justice Ekwo after considering the application and objections by the counsel for the CBN, Damien Dodo (SAN), said: “Godwin Emefiele is hereby ordered to appear in court on the next date of hearing. Case adjourned to January 18, 2023 (Wednesday) for hearing.”

It has been a tough few months for the CBN governor with the Department of State Security (DSS) also seeking court approval to arrest and detain him for at least 60 days for alleged terrorism financing.

However, Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in December last year rejected the DSS application after describing the allegations as vindictive and lame.

