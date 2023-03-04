Emefiele, others behind cruel naira redesign will be brought to justice soon —Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and others behind the naira redesign policy will be dealt with soon.

The naira redesign announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had negatively impacted on Nigerians, their businesses and the country’s economy in the past few weeks.

No fewer than 10 people had also been killed as a result of the protests occasioned by cash crunch in most parts of the country.

Contrary to the order of President Muhammadu Buhari validating only the old N200 notes should as legal tender till April 10, the Supreme Court on Friday faulted the naira redesign policy and extended the validity of all the old notes till December 31 this year.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim on the suit filed by 16 states spearheaded by Governers Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna alongside his Zamfara and Kogi States counterparts, Bello Matawalle and Yahaya Bello, the apex court said the President “did not follow the provisions of the Constitution before implementing the policy.”

The court also described the policy as an affront to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Tweeting on Saturday, Fani-Kayode insisted that those sponsoring the policy would be brought to justice soon.

“We have not forgotten the pain and suffering that Godwin The Greed Emefiele and his associates inflicted on the Nigerian people. They will be brought to justice for their cruelty at the appropriate time. Meanwhile Godwin should not forget that he still has a date with the DSS”, the former Minister wrote.

Meanwhile, el-Rufai had alleged Emefiele intentionally came up with the policy to help the Peoples Democratic Party win the elections.

The governor, who spoke after the ruling on Friday, insisted President Buhari was deceived by the CBN Governor.

