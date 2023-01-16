Emefiele returns to Nigeria after weeks stay in UK

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has returned to the country after a few weeks’ stay in the United Kingdom.

The CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

The CBN governor quietly left the country for the UK late last year following reports on his planned arrest by the Department of State Service (DSS) for alleged terrorism financing.

Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had last year stopped the DSS from arresting and detaining Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing, describing the allegations as vindictive and lame.



On his return, Emefiele vowed to continue performing his duties as the CBN governor.

The statement read: “The CBN Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”

