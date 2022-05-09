Emefiele under fire over presidential bid, seeks Ozekhome’s counsel over legality

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has reportedly sought legal counsel in order to seek a constitutional interpretation on his non-resignation while pursuing a political interests, despite public rejection of his claimed presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 elections.

This was contained in a report published by the PUNCH on Sunday, noting that Emefiele contacted Dr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, for an interpretation of the constitution and public service norms regarding public workers seeking elective posts while in office.

The case had been planned for today, according to a high-ranking CBN source (Monday).

He said, “Emefiele has just briefed Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) as his lawyer. He has just filed a case in court and is coming up tomorrow (today, Monday).”

Another APC source confirmed that Ozekhome was looking into the matter “for specific constitutional interpretations.”

Read also: Akeredolu demands Emefiele’s resignation over 2023 presidential bid

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele, and Emefiele Support Group paid N100 million last week for Emefiele’s APC presidential declaration of interest and nomination forms.

However, the CBN governor claimed in a tweet on Saturday that he was still waiting for God’s direction and that if he ran for president, he would buy the N100 million forms himself.

He stated that he would continue to serve the country as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria until he received divine guidance to run for a higher office.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely,” he wrote.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

