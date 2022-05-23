Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, Malami on presidential bid

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, withdrew his suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his 2023 presidential ambition.

Emefiele had in an ex-parte motion filed on May 9 by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), sought the court’s interpretation on whether he could run for the presidency while still serving as the CBN governor.

However, at Monday’s proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abuja, one S.T. Maliki, who stood in for Ozekhome, told the court that a notice of discontinuance of the suit had been filed and served on the respondents in the matter.

He said though the matter was scheduled for mention, the legal team had the CBN governor’s instruction to withdraw the suit.

Maliki said: “Pursuant to the instruction of the plaintiff (Emefiele), we filed a notice of discontinuance dated and filed May16, 2022

“And the said notice of discontinuance was served on all the defendants on that said date of May 16, 2022, which proof of service is before your lordship.”

He urged the court to discontinue the suit and make an order striking it out, citing Order 50 of the rules of this court.

In his ruling, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the plaintiff had the right to file the notice of withdrawal.

He said the notice of discontinuance was valid and struck out the suit.

