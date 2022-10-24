Connect with us

Sports

Emery replaces Gerrard as Aston Villa manager

Published

5 mins ago

on

Former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery has been appointed by Aston Villa to take over the team following the departure of Steven Gerrard.

Emery, who had been in charge of Spanish Club Villarreal, will take over at Villa on 1 November.

Villa have paid a £5.2m buyout fee to Villarreal for the 50-year-old, according to reports from Europe.

The Premier League club will this weekend play under a caretaker manager Aaron Danks, who was in charge last weekend after Gerrard was dismissed following a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham.

Read Also: Gerrard loses job at Aston Villa

The club wrote: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

“A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

“He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris St-Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophee des Champions.”

Emery joined Villarreal in 2020 and led them to Europa League success in the 2020-21 season, beating Manchester United in the final.

Opinions

