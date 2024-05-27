Sports
Emery signs deal to stay with Aston Villa until 2029
Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa following a stellar season with the club.
Emery led Villa to fourth-place finish in the Premier League, thereby taking them into next season’s Champions League.
The 52-year-old Spaniard has turned Villa around since his transfer from Villarreal, with the club sitting 17th in the Premier League when he arrived in October 2022.
He led them to seventh place in his first season in charge and fourth this campaign.
“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club,” said Emery, whose existing deal still had another three years to run.
Read Also: Emery begins reign at Villa with victory over Man Utd
“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home.
“We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”
Former Sevilla and Arsenal boss Emery also took Villa, the 1982 European Cup champions, to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League this season in their first European campaign for 13 years.
Chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.
“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”
