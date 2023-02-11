‘Emi Lokan a personal agreement between Buhari and Tinubu,’ Adebanjo claims at LP’s Lagos rally

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, alleged that the popular “Emi Lokan” chant by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the outcome of his succession agreement with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Lagos State governor came up with the term which means “it’s my turn” at a meeting he held with APC supporters in Abeokuta, Ogun State, before the party’s presidential primary in June last year.

At the event, Tinubu stunned Nigerians by declaring that Buhari would not have won the 2015 presidential election without his support.

However, Adebanjo, who addressed the Labour Party supporters at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, the venue of the party’s final presidential campaign rally, stressed that the term did not represent the interest of the Yoruba people.

The elder statesman is a major supporter of LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He declared his support for the former Anambra State governor last year and stressed the need for the South-East to produce the country’s next president later this month.

Adebanjo said: “The one who said ‘it is my turn’ is his agreement with Buhari.

“Emilokan didn’t say it is the turn of the Yoruba. Emilokan’s agreement with Buhari was that when Buhari leaves office, he will take over. (But) were you there when he said that?

“I said before that if Obi does not come in as the president, forget Nigeria. The northern elders now say I want to impose Obi on them. No! They want to impose a northerner on us, and we said no.”

