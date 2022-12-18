News
‘Emilokan of Doha,’ Tinubu relives popular slogan after Messi’s World Cup triumph
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has likened his political trajectory to that of the Argentine football maestro, Lionel Messi.
The 35-year-old serial Ballon d’Or award winner inspired Argentina to its third World Cup triumph after defeating France 4-2 on penalties in a pulsating final played at the Iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday evening.
Football enthusiasts across the world had prayed for Argentina’s victory as a befitting end to Messi’s storied international career.
The Rosario native had declared shortly after his team’s semi-final victory over Croatia on Tuesday that Sunday’s match would be his last in Argentina’s colour.
READ ALSO: Argentina to pocket $42m for winning 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
In a series of Tweets on his Twitter handle, the former Lagos State governor posted an image that depicted Messi in an agbada with a popular broken shackles headgear.
He wrote: “E mi Lokan of Doha,” which means he is fated to be Nigeria’s next president.
However, he will face an uphill battle in his bid to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023 with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party’s Peter Obi also vying for the same position.
