Emir of Daura fast recovering, may be discharged soon

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, who was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina State, amid fears of COVID-19 spread in Daura, is reportedly fast recovering and may soon be discharged from hospital.

A video clip showing the monarch (whose ailment is yet to be made public) at the intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMCA), acknowledging greetings from subjects and well wishers has gone viral on social media.

Recall that two days after the monarch was hospitalised, the Governor of Katsina, Mr Aminu Masari, shut the emir’s palace, saying that the decision was to prevent the spread of the virus.

Governor Masari said; “No ulterior motive to the decision to quarantine the palace.

“Palace is a place where people visit all the time; we take this decision to contain spread of coronavirus.

“Reports reaching me reveal that people in rural areas do not obey the order (on mass gathering). People gather during marriages, naming ceremonies, burials and other social gatherings.

“I have directed the emirs of Katsina and Daura to deal decisively with anyone violating the order”, the governor stated while giving an update on COVID -19 in Katsina,” he added.

