Emir of Kano: Gov Yusuf, Sanusi meet security chiefs

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll on Saturday met with security chiefs in the state.

The meeting followed the crisis trailing the reinstatement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

However, the details of the meeting have not been made public at the time of filling this report.

Kano State has been rocked by protests since the state government reinstated the monarch four years after his dethronement by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

Governor Yusuf presented the letter of reinstatement to Sanusi at the Government House in Kano on Friday.

The governor on Saturday ordered the arrest of the dethroned Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, over an alleged plot to breach the peace in the state.

