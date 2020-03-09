Emir of Kano’s removal caused by intolerance and toxicity of power – Shehu Sani

Latest Politics Top Stories

March 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Monday condemned removal of Muhammad Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Sani, who reacted to the monarch’s dethronement on his official Twitter account, said those behind the Emir’s removal displayed “intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power.”

He also decried the development despite efforts by the Northern Elders’ Forum to mediate in the dispute between the deposed Emir and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our north. It also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power,” he tweeted.

The Kano State House of Assembly was earlier in the day been thrown into crisis after attempts by some lawmakers to dethrone the Emir.

Their move was met with violent resistance from the opposition.

A video posted by a Twitter user showed the lawmakers engaging in a free-for-all, while security men struggled to rescue the mace.

