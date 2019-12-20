Emir Sanusi gives in, accepts Gov Ganduje’s appointment

Kano State Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accepted his appointment as Chairman, Council of Emirs in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The news of his acceptance of the appointment came a few hours after the governor gave him two days to reply to the letter appointing him as the chairman of the State Council of Emirs.

The governor, in a letter signed by the permanent secretary, special duties, Musa Bichi on Friday, said the emir should indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment.

But the emir in a letter he made available to newsmen on Friday, which though was dated December 19, 2019, indicated that he had accepted the appointment.

The emir’s letter signed on behalf of Kano emirate council secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf read:

“Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepts the appointment.

“In doing so, His Highness requests for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor. For clarity, these directives may include, the appointment of other members of the Council, the appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational.”

The secretary to Kano State government, who the letter was addressed to, was requested to “graciously convey to His Excellency, the Governor, the renewed assurances of the highest esteem and regard of His Highness, Sarkin Kano.”

Meanwhile, Emir Sanusi has refuted a letter making the rounds and claiming he demanded that the governor should make specific clarifications on the appointment.

