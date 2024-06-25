EMIR, SULTAN: Atiku calls for constitutional reform to protect traditional rulers

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, expressed concerns over the growing trend of state governments interfering with the traditional stool enthronement process.

He made this call via a statement issued on his X handle, emphasizing the importance of protecting traditional institutions from state government arbitrariness, ensuring their stability and recognizing their role in maintaining peace, security, and economic development in their domains.

Atiku acknowledged that while the current constitution does not recognize traditional institutions, they have played a significant role in governance before colonialism and continue to do so.

He advocated for constitutional reform to define the responsibilities of traditional institutions and offices, citing the need to address security challenges at the local level.

The former vice president also urged state governors to respect traditional institutions, representing the cultural heritage of the people.

The statement reads in part, “Recent developments in the country has seen a growing tendency of state governments exerting influence in distorting the modalities of enthroning traditional stools.

“It is a reality that stares us in the face from every corner of the country.

“While it is understandable that the institutions of traditional rulership is in the exclusive purview of the state government, although through the local government authorities, it must be established that traditional institutions constitute a component of our governance structure.

“And thus, traditional institutions must be protected from the arbitrariness of state governments that threaten their stability.

“When the structure of ascension of traditional rulers is unstable, it will become equally difficult to maintain peace and orderliness in communities.

“Although our constitution, in its current format, does not ascribe any recognition to traditional institutions, yet our experiences show clearly that they perform enormous roles in the economic life of their domains, as well as maintenance of peace and security in communities.

“I wish to remind that the traditional institutions formed the governance structures before the advent of the colonialists. And they governed well. Consequently, they are institutions we must protect and preserve and not destroy.

“It is, therefore, on this basis that I lean towards the advocacy that calls for constitutional reform that will not just recognize traditional institutions in our body of laws but also define the responsibilities of their offices.”

His call for reform and recognition comes at a time state governors have moved to remove and reinstate a number of first class monarchs.

The Kano State governor had only recently facilitated a new law which enables the state government to dethrone the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, and reinstate Sanusi Muhamed, who was himself removed from the throne by the previous administration.

Also, rumours had made the round recently that the Sokoto State governor was also scheming to have the Sultan of Sokoto removed from his throne.

