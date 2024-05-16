Emirates Airline to resume Lagos-Dubai flights October 1 —Official

Emirates Airline has disclosed that it will resume services to Nigeria from October 1, 2024, operating a daily service between Lagos and Dubai.

This development was announced in a statement on Thursday by the airline, which has its hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline disclosed that flight services will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER.

“We are excited to resume our services to Nigeria. The Lagos-Dubai service has traditionally been popular with customers in Nigeria and we hope to reconnect leisure and business travellers to Dubai and onwards to our network of over 140 destinations.

READ ALSO:FG says Emirates Airline to announce resumption of flight operations to Nigeria soon

“We thank the Nigerian government for their partnership and support in re-establishing this route and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard”, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, said.

It would be recalled that Emirates Airlines had suspended its Dubai-Lagos flights in 2022 over its inability to repatriate trapped funds in Nigeria in the heat of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

This comes after Festus Keyamo, Minister Of Aviation And Aerospace Development in a post on his X page had disclosed that he got correspondence from Emirates Airline when he visited Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abuja.

“Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi at the UAE Embassy in Abuja. He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airline indicating a definite date for their resumption of flights to Nigeria,” Keyamo said.

By: Babajide Okeowo

