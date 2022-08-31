Business
Emirates Airlines resumes flight operations to Lagos
Emirates Airlines has resumed flight operations to Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.
The airline announced this in emails sent to its customers and seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.
The notice read: “We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights.
“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday, 11th September 2022.
“Lagos flights after 30th September 2022 will be advised in due course.”
Emirates Airlines had earlier this month announced the suspension of flight operations to Lagos over its inability to repatriate $85 million trapped in Nigeria back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), its home country.
“We have had no alternative but to take this measure in order to minimize the ongoing losses that Emirates is facing as a result of money being stopped in Nigeria.
“As of July 2022, Emirates has US$85 million of funds awaiting repatriation from Nigeria. This figure has been rising by more than $US10 million every month, as the ongoing operational costs of our 11 weekly flights to Lagos and 5 to Abuja continue to accumulate,” the airline said in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.
