Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross book spots in BBNaija grand finale

Three Big Brother Naija housemates – Emmanuel, Liquorose, and Cross – have confirmed their places in the final week of the reality show.

The trio earned automatic immunity for the week on Monday after Emmanuel emerged winner of the Ultimate Veto Power challenge and selected Liquorose and Cross as the Head of the House (HOH) and Deputy Head of the House (DHOH) respectively.

Unlike previous weeks, the HOH and DHOH spots were not secured via the weekly games but by nomination from the ultimate veto power holder.

In the place of the regular HOH games, Big Brother announced the ultimate veto power game that saw housemates playing a game with different hurdles and the individual with the highest points emerging as the winner.

The game first ended as a tie between Cross and Emmanuel.

Big Brother later introduced another game that was won by Emmanuel with 470 points.

This is the second time since the show commenced in July that Liquorose would emerge as the Head of the House.

