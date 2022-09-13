Entertainment
Emmy Awards 2022: Full list of winners
The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The movie series, “The White Lotus,” “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” bagged the most awards for the night.
Equally, the Emmy Awards, or Emmys, are an extensive range of awards for artistic and technical merit in the television industry.
Here is a complete list of winners
Outstanding drama series
“Better Call Saul”
“Euphoria”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“Squid Game”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession” *WINNER
“Yellowjackets”
Outstanding comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Hacks”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso” *WINNER
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding limited series
“Dopesick”
“The Dropout”
“Inventing Anna”
“Pam & Tommy”
“The White Lotus” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *WINNER
John Turturro, “Severance”
Christopher Walken, “Severance”
Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Julia Garner, “Ozark” *WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” *WINNER
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”
Outstanding reality/competition series
“The Amazing Race”
“Top Chef”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” *WINNER
“The Voice”
“Nailed It!”
Outstanding variety talk series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Outstanding variety sketch series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER
