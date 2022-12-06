‘Empty and a poor replica of Buhari’s policies,’ APC campaign council dismisses Obi’s 2023 manifesto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Tuesday faulted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s 2023 campaign manifesto.

Obi at the weekend unveiled his 2023 election document titled: “It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians.”

The 72-page manifesto was anchored on seven key themes: security, production, institutional changes, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and a strong foreign policy.

However, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council said the former Anambra State governor’s manifesto was full of fallacies and wrong statistics.

It described the document as a poor replica of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies.

The statement read: “After perusing the document which is very high on graphics and demagogic rhetorics and short on substance, we have come to the conclusion that the document is empty and vacuous.

“The document offers nothing refreshing to Nigerians and comes across as total anti-climax. The subtitle ‘Action Plan’ was shamelessly parroted from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto.

“As expected, Obi’s document contains fallacies and false statistics.

“Obi claimed China moved 740 million people out of poverty. He understated the achievement and was silent about the period it took the Chinese Communist party to achieve this. China moved close to 800 million people out of poverty and it was achieved in 40 years. This makes the present APC government’s plan to move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, more realistic than Obi’s rhetoric tends to suggest.

“One of the fallacies contained in the document, which Obi has often repeated to his followers, is that Nigeria is a failed state. We wonder whether the Labour Party candidate sometimes bothers to check the meaning of a failed state and whether the country he dreams to govern falls into the mould of Yemen or Somalia, where institutions of government have lost total control of their societies.”

