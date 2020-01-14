EMPTY TREASURY: Disregard Orbih’s beer parlour gossips, Obaseki says

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called on the people of the state to disregard tales of empty treasury by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dan Orbih, describing it as beer parlour gossip.

It would be recalled that Orbih recently alleged that the state’s treasury was empty due to profligate spending by the state government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Obaseki.

But in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, Governor Obaseki accused Orbih of fabricating stories in order to score cheap political points.

The governor also described the statement credited to Orbih as false, misleading and ill-conceived.

“The PDP Chairman, Dan Orbih, has again gone to town with another fabrication about an empty treasury in Edo State. The accusation is false, misleading and ill-conceived. But we are familiar with Orbih and such beer-parlour gossip as his stock-in-trade. As chairman of the PDP, he is seeking means to be relevant amid plans to oust him from office.

“But we are happy to report that we have maintained a healthy balance sheet, with perhaps the most transparent and prudent government in the country. The Debt Management Office (DMO) attested to this during the last Alaghodaro Summit, where the state was given a healthy rating.

“Reports are published yearly. We are also signatories to a number of conventions on open governance and have maintained an open book for citizens who intend to follow the money trail in government. So, we wonder where Orbih got his own facts from. He should be completely disregarded”, the governor said.

