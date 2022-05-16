Politics
Enang resigns as Buhari’s aide on Niger Delta to pursue governorship ambition
The Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs to the President, Ita Enang, has resigned from the position to pursue his 2023 governorship ambition.
Enang disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
The ex-lawmaker, who had earlier declared his intention to vie for the Akwa Ibom State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.
Enang served three terms in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011 before his election to the Senate.
His resignation letter read: “I hereby formally tender my resignation from office, to pursue Gubernatorial Election. In August 2015, upon your inauguration, the President graciously appointed me as his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly matters – Senate and the Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt ‘most transparent’ in Nigerian history— Ita Enang
“I served in this capacity, managing what turned out to be the toughest Executive-Legislative Liaison assignment in the Nation’s democratic history.
‘’I served beyond your first term into your second term, working with the party Leadership to elect the current Senate presiding officers in accordance with the desire of the party.
“I managed the screening and clearance of your second-term ministers among others, which has given your second-term administration greater stability and peace with the legislature.
‘’You graciously re-appointed me as Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs in August 2019, serving till date.”
