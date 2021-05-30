‘End assault on rule of law, rights violation,’ SERAP tells Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘End assault on rule of law, rights violation,’ SERAP tells Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the steady and increasing assault on rule of law and persistent breach of human rights in the country.
SERAP made the call in a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare and addressed to the President.
The letter read: “Use the sixth anniversary of your government in power as an opportunity to halt Nigeria’s backsliding from constitutional and international obligations, reverse a steady deterioration of the rule of law and persistent breach of human rights, including the rights to a corruption-free society, and to life and security of Nigerians.
“We urge you to publicly give an assurance that you and your government would end the worsening rule of law crisis, obey court judgments, genuinely combat grand corruption, and address the systematic and egregious violations of Nigerians’ right to life and security in several parts of the country.
READ ALSO: #EndSARS: PDP urges US, UK, France to sanction Nigerian govt officials for rights violations
“We are gravely concerned about persistent attacks on the rule of law. Millions of people are falling into preventable poverty and live in a state of insecurity.
“This government’s effort to use anniversary celebrations to deflect attention from its record of assault on the rule of law isn’t going to work. Instead, it should use the occasion to create a rule of law-friendly environment that would make Nigerians safer.”
Mayowa Oladeji
