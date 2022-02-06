End killings, violence, before Nigeria is consumed, Catholic Bishops tell Buhari

Catholic Bishops of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province, have told President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to end the killings and violence in Nigeria before the country is consumed by them.

The Catholic Bishops, on Saturday, made the call at their first meeting in Lagos which drew participants from the Dioceses of Lagos, Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta, urging Buhari to use “every resources at his disposal to put an end to the killings and violence across the country.”

At the end of the meeting, the Bishops came up with a communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman of the board, Revd Alfred Martins and Secretary, Rev Francis Adesina, where they condemned the incessant violence in every part of the country under a President who was a top military strategist.

“The persistent killings and violence in every part of the country is becoming worrisome,” the communique reads.

“The continuous senseless killings of innocent people and violence across the country is really giving Nigerians serious concerns. And they are continuing unabated while the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is not doing much to curb them.

Read also: Catholic Bishops call for peace in Nigeria

“In the wake of the 2022 New Year, a priest of the Diocese of Abeokuta, Rev. Fr. Luke Adeleke, was killed by gunmen while carrying out his priestly activities.

“Very recently, it was reported that in Taraba State, a Catholic Church was razed to the ground for no reason. These and numerous other cases of violence have been the hallmark of our nation. How long would these be allowed to continue?

“The President should rise up to his responsibilities and stop these killings and violence before Nigeria is consumed by them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now