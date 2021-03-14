End of Boko Haram insurgency in sight – Army chief | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
End of Boko Haram insurgency in sight – Army chief
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, said on Sunday the end of the Boko Haram insurgency is in sight.
Attahiru, who stated this while addressing troops of Sector 2 Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Yobe State, commended the troops for their recent efforts against the insurgents.
He said: “I’m very pleased; your commanders have told me what you have done collectively, as part of ‘Operation ‘Tura Takai Bango’ and how you have pushed the Boko Haram insurgents.
“We are so proud of you and I believe that in the second phase of that operation, you will do more. I’m sure you will go out there and push the criminals so hard and bring this entire insurgency to an end.
“We have come to the sector headquarters in Yobe to meet you; to get to know you and you know us as well.
READ ALSO: The war against Boko Haram will soon end —New COAS, Maj Gen Attahiru
“I am bringing very special greetings from the President and Commander-in-Chief, he has been fully briefed and is aware of what you are doing and how you are doing them.
“I am personally here to take cognisance of what you are doing, note the challenges you are facing and ensure that they are addressed for you to have the highest level of morale needed to do your job with pride and as Nigerian soldiers.”
President Buhari appointed Attahiru the chief of army staff in February.
He succeeded Lt. Gen. Buratai who had since retired from service alongside three other former service chiefs.
