End of the road for Wike as youths turn against FCT Minister

The once blossoming romance between former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the people of the state may have ended in acrimonious circumstances as the youths have turned against him in the political showdown between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This much was demonstrated on Tuesday when the youths of Obio Akpor local government area where Wike comes from, chased out the Caretaker Chairman who refused to vacate office at the expiration of his tenure.

To further show that they were tired of the Wike era, the youths went further to destroy a statue of the FCT Minister which was erected at the headquarter council.

A video of the removal of the statue which was shared by @AskPHPeople was accompanied by this post:

“Pro-Gov. Sim Fubara’s supporters destroy Statue of Minister of FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the headquarter of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council.”

Pro-Gov. Sim Fubara’s supporters destroy Statue of Minister of FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the headquarter of Obino/Akpor Local Government Council. pic.twitter.com/kjKaw5RVwK — Port Harcourt People (@AskPHPeople) June 18, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now