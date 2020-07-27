End Southern Kaduna killings or resign, group tells Buhari, El-Rufai

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group, on Monday charged President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to quickly address the ongoing violence in Southern Kaduna or resign from their positions.

In a press statement issued by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, the group decried the continued attacks and killings in the area without any meaningful intervention from the government as shocking and despicable.

Over 50 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna in the last two weeks.

The Middle Belt Forum had on Sunday chided the federal government over its alleged failure to address the problem.

Adeyanju said: “We, therefore, condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks.

READ ALSO: UNREST: IGP orders full enforcement of curfew in Southern Kaduna

“All lives matter! We call on the government of Nigeria and governor of Kaduna State to wake up to their civic responsibility. Let them address the killings of civilians. Above all, let them bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

“Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages.

“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government. So, the silence of the state and federal governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speaks volumes.

“We are equally calling for the resignation of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari. They have woefully failed in carrying out their duties to protect the people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions