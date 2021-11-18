Nigerian govt will wait for states on #ENDSARS panels – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the Federal Government would wait for the state governments’ reactions to the recommendations of the judicial panels of inquiry which probed the allegations of police brutality in the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he met with the visiting United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the State House, Abuja.

He was reacting to the release of the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry’s report on the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki toll gate last year.

The panel had in a report presented to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the incident.

Buhari also thanked the US for removing Nigeria from the list of countries blacklisted for engaging in acts threatening religious freedom in the country.

READ ALSO: US Secretary of State arrives Nigeria, meets Buhari

He insisted that there was freedom of worship in Nigeria.

The President said: “So many state governments are involved, and have given different terms of reference to the probe panels. We at the Federal have to wait for the steps taken by the states, and we have to allow the system to work.

“We can’t impose ideas on them. Federal Government has to wait for the reaction of the states.”

In his remarks, Blinken, who had held a virtual meeting with President Buhari earlier in the year joked that he was happy to see him “mask to mask, and expressed the hope that the duo would soon see face to face.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now