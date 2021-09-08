Endeavor Nigeria shortlists startups for ScaleUp programme. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Endeavor Nigeria shortlists startups for ScaleUp programme

Endeavor Nigeria has unveiled shortlisted startups to participate in its new ten-week Endeavour ScaleUp programme.

The programme aims to support the country’s high-impact business leaders.

The list comprised seven entrepreneurs from four startups.

By the list, two entrepreneurs come from Releaf, three from BFREE, and one each from Bankly and wallets.africa.

Speaking on the development, Tosin Faniro-Dada, Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, explained the overview of the launch and implementation of the new programme and what it will offer the selected participants.

Tosin said: “We are delighted to have these exciting entrepreneurs on our first ScaleUp program, and we have prepared an impactful program that will address their most pressing challenges and support them as they advance to the next stage of their business growth.

One of our core values at Endeavor is our commitment to paying it forward and our Endeavor Entrepreneurs are also eager to support the next generation of high-impact entrepreneurs with their deep knowledge, experience and functional expertise in their respective industries and markets.”

Tech Trivia: Making a compressed digital archive might produce what type of file format?

A. PDF

B. JPEG

C. ZIP

D. MP3

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenyan Solarise Africa closes $5.9m debt financing for growth

Solarise Africa, a Kenya-based energy leasing company, has announced closing EUR5 million (US$5.9 million) in debt financing.

The round was led by Swedish impact investment platform, Trine.

According to Solarise Africa, the fund is expected to help it sustain its growth across the continent.

Founded by Patrik Huber, Jan Albert Valk and Sakkie van Wijk, Solarise Africa is an energy leasing company for solar and other energy assets focusing on commercial and industrial clients (C&I).

The new raiser comes on the heels of a US$10 million Series B funding round last year.

The new EUR5 million in debt from Trine is built specifically to provide debt capital to innovative solar-focused businesses in emerging markets.

Tech Trivia Answer: ZIP

ZIP is a common file format that’s used to compress one or more files together into a single location.

This reduces file size and makes it easier to transport or store. A recipient can unzip (or extract) a ZIP file after transport and use the file in the original format.

