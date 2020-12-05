EndSARS: A society that makes war against its police had better learn to make friends with its criminals –Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that men of Nigeria Police Force are now afraid to wear their uniforms due to the unfortunate events that led to the death of some police officers during the #EndSARS protests which later turned violent.

Mohammed who made the claim on Friday during an interview with newsmen in Lagos appealed to Nigerians to empathize with and appreciate personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

During the interview, Mohammed who recalled that six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed across the country during the crisis also added that that a society that makes war against its police had better learn to make friends with its criminals.

Mohammed further noted that during the #EndSARS protests which later turned violent, 196 policemen were injured, and 164 police vehicles were destroyed, with 134 police stations burnt.

“Today, many of them are even afraid to wear their uniforms and the result has not been pleasant, in terms of security of life and property.

“I want to remind all of us of the saying that a society that makes war against its police had better learnt to make friends with its criminals.

“While everyone was fixated on the fake massacre at Lekki Toll Gate, a few paid attention to the way and manner policemen and soldiers were killed.

“In particular, policemen were hacked down in the most gruesome manner that calls into question the sanity of their killers.

“Yet, these security agents were treated as sub-humans,” Mohammed said.

