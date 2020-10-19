EndSARS: Abiodun inaugurates panel of inquiry to address public complaints in Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, inaugurated an eight-man judicial panel of inquiry to receive and investigate complaints from the public on police brutality, human rights violations, or related extrajudicial killings.

The governor reminded the panel headed by retired Justice Solomon Olugbemi on the importance of the assignment to the continued peace and security of the state and the nation at large.

He urged the panel to be fair, firm, dedicated and made objectivity their watchword, saying they should shun acts that could impact negatively on their duty.

Abiodun also advised the stakeholders in the security, peace and conflict resolution process to give the panel all the necessary supports and cooperation needed for them to succeed.

He said: “I wish to state that the hosting of the NEC meeting and its resolutions are demonstrations of the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to find long-lasting solutions to the issues raised by the protesters.

“It is with a sense of responsibility that I inaugurate this judicial panel of inquiry arising from the #ENDSARS protests for sustained peaceful coexistence of all the people and continued development of our dear state.”

He said the country had in the last few days rocked by protests and agitations leading to disruption in the daily socio-economic lives of the people.

“The youth were expressing their displeasure on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, specifically, protesting brutalities and professional misconduct of some officers of the now defunct police unit.

“In addition to the judicial panel, there are also other two committees: Special Security and Human Rights Committee under my chairmanship and Human Rights Complaints Office with an Ombudsman and two other members.

“The complaints committee has Mr. Joseph Ogunniyi (Nigerian Bar Association, Chairman, Ota branch), Oluwaponmile Shodeinde, Ogun State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, and Mr. Bamidele Adebayo, Director, Department of Citizens’ Rights, Ministry of Justice as members,” the governor added.

He appealed to the youth to sheathe their swords, saying the governments at the various levels are already acceding to their requests.

