EndSARS: Akeredolu sets up committee to receive public complaints

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday declared his support for the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in various parts of the country.

Akeredolu, who addressed the protesters in front of the Government House in Akure, said the state government had set up a committee to receive complaints from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion, and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

He said the committee is headed by a retired chief judge and would commence work next week.

The governor, who commended the protesters, said their struggle had brought an end to the menace of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country.

He urged the protesters to take advantage of the committee by bringing to their notice all complaints and issues around police brutality, extortion, and harassment.

Akeredolu said: “I note your statement that you don’t have a problem with SARS in Ondo State. But no doubt, SARS has ended. But whether you have a problem with SARS or not, we no longer have SARS in Nigeria. Your struggle has brought an end to SARS and you should give kudos to yourselves.

READ ALSO: Edo govt orders DSS, others to fish out suspected killers of #EndSARS protesters

“Now, when you talk about police brutality it’s something not limited to youths alone. All of us know that several families have experienced this. People have lost their lives, people have lost their limbs. And the police authorities are aware of this.

“So, right from the president to the vice president, to the Inspector-General of Police, all of us held a meeting yesterday (Thursday) at the National Executive Council and we made it clear that there must be a reform of the Nigeria Police Force. And it has to be reformed.

“Now, we have to set up a committee here to be headed by a retired chief judge so that all your complaints you will file to them. If you have anybody who is under any detention anywhere in the state, you will bring it to the notice of the committee.

“The committee will look at it and ensure that they are released instantly. So, after release, if they are entitled to other compensation, the committee will recommend such. The committee will start work next week. I want you to take advantage of that committee. All of us are in support of the struggle.”

