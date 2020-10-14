ENDSARS: Burna Boy calls for ‘institutional reform’, demands better pay for police officers

‘Ye’ crooner, Burna Boy has added his voice to calls for “institutional reform” in Nigeria while also demanding that that men of the Nigeria Police Force be better paid to protect the lives of citizens in the country.

Burna Boy who made the clarion call on Wednesday morning in a post on his official Twitter handle said that the poor remuneration given to the police “doesn’t help our plight.”

He posted thus on Twitter: “It’s a great morning to demand for institutional reform in Nigeria. No reason why a sergeant on the police force earns 50/60k ($127) a month with no benefits! It doesn’t help our plight. #SARSMUSTEND.”

This came days after the Grammy nominee joined the ongoing agitations for the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The singer had been criticized for not using his influence to speak up against police brutality and backing the #ENDSARS movement.

