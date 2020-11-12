EndSARS campaigners challenge freezing of their accounts in Abuja court

14 out of the 20 #EndSARS promoters whose bank accounts were frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday challenged the apex bank’s action at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a 27-page motion filed through their team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, the #EndSARS promoters asked the court to set aside the November 5 judgment delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the same court on their accounts.

Those that filed the suit were -Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, and Adegoke Emmanuel.

Others were Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mulu Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Jacob, Victor Solomon, and Idunu Williams.

The petitioners insisted that they were never granted a fair hearing by the court before their accounts were frozen.

READ ALSO: Court orders CBN to freeze accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters

They accused the CBN of not only lying to the court when it painted them as suspected terrorists but also engaging in gross abuse of the judicial process.

The #EndSARS campaigners contended that the order was “anchored on misrepresentation and suppression of material facts” by the CBN.

Justice Mohammed had ordered the apex bank to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company over their involvement in the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country last month for 90 days in the first instance.

The CBN had told the court that the accounts of the #EndSARS promoters were linked with terrorist activities.

