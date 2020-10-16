Latest Politics

#EndSARS: CBN website down amid suspicion of possible hacking

October 16, 2020
Nigeria spent N1.3trn importing rice, wheat others in 1 year –CBN
By Ripples Nigeria

The official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria may have come under cyber attack on Friday from Anonymous, a group of foreign Internet activists showing solidarity with #EndSARS protesters in the country.

The group has previously attacked the websites of several government agencies including the police and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

On Friday night, the hackers confirmed the attack on CBN website, saying it was a cyber campaign against the Nigerian government.

 

It also retweeted a tweet by one of its affiliates, @loriansynaro, saying: “#Anonymous #OpNigeria #EndSARS #EndSarsNow. The Nigerian central bank website has been taken #Offline. https://cbn.gov.ng | TANGO DOWN.”

The apex bank’s website on Friday night displayed the message, “500 – Internal server error. There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.”

