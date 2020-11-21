EndSARS: CCTV footage reveals how soldiers arrived Lekki tollgate in seven trucks

A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage submitted by Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operators of the tollgate in the area, to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Judicial Inquiry showed how soldiers arrived in seven military trucks arrived at the scene where the #EndSARS gathered last month.

In the footage, the whole scene was calm until about late in the evening when people were seen running towards the tollgate from the Oriental Hotel end of the Lekki-Ajah highway.

A few minutes, at about 7:00 p.m., a convoy of seven military trucks arrived at the area with flashing headlights.

After the arrival of the military vehicles, the tollgate went into a blackout.

The October 20 incident has generated controversy in Nigeria and across the world with many claiming the soldiers fired live bullets directly at the harmless protesters.

However, the Nigerian Army has continued to deny that its troops opened fire on the group of young men and women campaigning against police brutality in the country.

