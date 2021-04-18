EndSARS coordinator tenders flash drives, bullets as evidence of shootings at Lekki Toll Gate | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
#EndSARS coordinator tenders flash drives, bullets as evidence of shootings at Lekki Toll Gate
One of the coordinators of the #EndSARS protest, Serah Ibrahim, has made a stunning revelation about how she witnessed soldiers and later policemen shoot innocent protesters at the Lekki toll gate.
Ibrahim gave her testimony on Saturday, April 17, during the resumed sitting of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters.
Ibrahim, at a previous sitting, had told the panel that she was at the protest ground in Lekki every day, coordinating some of the activities and she was an eyewitness to the shooting on the night of October 20, 2020.
The panel is racing against time after it got a three-month extension to complete its hearing and give decisions on the 235 petitions it received from the public.
Led in evidence by her counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yinka Olumide-Fusika, Ibrahim, who described herself as a freelance auditor, she continued her testimony of the events of the night on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Falana says US report on Lekki #EndSARS shootings an attempt at cover-up
She tendered in evidence two flash drives containing photos and videos that suggested that the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) had more visuals in its custody capable of revealing what exactly transpired on the night of the incident.
According to her testimony, the LCC had more cameras on the ground on the night of the incident to show what really happened during the Lekki shooting.
The witness told the panel that over five different cameras were on ground, but most of them have now been removed.
She went on to give a very lengthy narration of how soldiers shot at protesters, as well as the activities of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and some operatives of the Maroko Police Station who she claimed also shot at protesters.
“This was the live one (bullet) that was cocked in front of me; I picked it myself,” Serah said.
The witness held up a live bullet as evidence while giving her testimony before the panel.
A hospital refused to release information about some of the protesters receiving treatment after the shooting at the Lekki toll gate, Ibrahim claimed.
After giving her testimony, the panel admitted in evidence some bullets which the witness said she picked from the floor during the shooting.
It also granted the request of Serah’s lawyer to summon the Director of Hospital Administration and HR of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Mr K. F. Gbajumo, who allegedly issued a memo prohibiting his staff from giving out information on the victims.
