ENDSARS CRISIS: Northern govs back Buhari against “ethno-religious bigots”

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Thursday met again over the ongoing #EndSARS protest in many states of the federation.

The forum said it was sad that “ethno-religious bigots” and “political marauders” were bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.”

It called on Nigerians to resist the enemies and give their support to President Muhammadu Buhari, his government and democracy at large.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their emergency meeting in Kaduna and signed by the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong.

The communiqué read: “Concerned by these developments, the Northern States Governors Forum met and deliberated on the matter.

“Forum commiserates with those who lost their lives, the wounded and those whose properties were destroyed.

“Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria and urges all Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.

“The forum regrets the diabolical influencers in the form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.

“The forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting Mr. President, the federal government and democracy at large.

“Forum appeal to all citizens to restraint themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and

intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states. Forum notes that all these are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.

“Forum also notes the heavy presence of external influencers both locally and internationally and called on all citizens particularly community leaders and youth groups to be very vigilant and report the presence of such people to security agencies. The forum called for comprehensive and robust reforms in the police force.”

The northern governors equally called for the setting up of judicial commission of enquiry to probe all destruction and killings during the #EndSARS protest.

The governor called for a better synergy between the state and the federal government in order to strengthen the unity, oneness and overall development of the country.

“The forum is in synergy with other governors in the South- West, South-South and South-East to address this challenges of nationhood headlong,” it added.

The governors had in their earlier meeting frowned at the disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police, which the protesters had demanded for.

They had claimed that the police unit was relevant to the northern states in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the region.

