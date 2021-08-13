EndSARS documentary on police brutality to premiere August 28

The events of the #EndSARS protests that culminated in the shooting of #EndSARS demonstrators on the night of October 20, 2020, at the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, have been adapted into a documentary set to premiere on August 28.

The documentary is titled “#ENDSARS Documentary.”

According to a statement issued on Friday by producer, Seun Oloketuyi and associate producer Rolake Adesina, the film seeks to revive debates about #EndSARS and the circumstances that birthed the historic movement, the producers of the movie said.

The film narrates the horrific escapades of the Nigeria Police Force and its defunct brutal department, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that has been accused of decades of brutality and human rights abuses.

“The documentary is amplifying the conversation and revival of the debate about #ENDSARS, and the surrounding factors that necessitated the movement which is still with us today, highlighting voices that inspire and drive positive democratic change in Nigeria.

“This is a fitting reminder of the power to make a change when we stand up for justice” a press release noted.

The trailer to the documentary will be released on August 26 via all social media handles of the global streaming platform Meroestream before the actual premiere.

