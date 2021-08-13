News
#EndSARS documentary on police brutality to premiere August 28
The events of the #EndSARS protests that culminated in the shooting of #EndSARS demonstrators on the night of October 20, 2020, at the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, have been adapted into a documentary set to premiere on August 28.
The documentary is titled “#ENDSARS Documentary.”
According to a statement issued on Friday by producer, Seun Oloketuyi and associate producer Rolake Adesina, the film seeks to revive debates about #EndSARS and the circumstances that birthed the historic movement, the producers of the movie said.
The film narrates the horrific escapades of the Nigeria Police Force and its defunct brutal department, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that has been accused of decades of brutality and human rights abuses.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to review #EndSARS panels’ reports
“The documentary is amplifying the conversation and revival of the debate about #ENDSARS, and the surrounding factors that necessitated the movement which is still with us today, highlighting voices that inspire and drive positive democratic change in Nigeria.
“This is a fitting reminder of the power to make a change when we stand up for justice” a press release noted.
The trailer to the documentary will be released on August 26 via all social media handles of the global streaming platform Meroestream before the actual premiere.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...