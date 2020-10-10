ENDSARS: End police brutality now, SERAP tells Nigerian govt

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari to take swift action in putting an end to police brutality and probe its perpetrators.

The advocacy group in a tweet on Friday said “It’s time for President Buhari to address Nigerians on his government’s plan to #EndSARS, protect Nigerians participating in #EndSarsProtests, probe allegations of killings and other rights abuses and ensure prosecution of perpetrators

” It’s time to uphold Nigerian constitution.”

In major cities across the country, Nigeria’s leading celebrities and activists have organized mass protests which started on Thursday and still ongoing to demand an end to police brutality in the country.

