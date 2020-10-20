EndSARS: Expect second wave of coronavirus, PTF tells Nigerians

In the next two weeks, there will be an increase in coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and chairperson, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the task force, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Mr Mustapha said the spike is as a result of the disregard for the preventive measures against the virus exhibited by thousands of Nigerians protesting in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign across various cities in the country.

The SGF said: “Truth be told, two weeks from today, if you get all the people that congregated at the Lekki toll plaza and run a test, you would establish for sure several infections.

“Any mass gathering that does not adhere to the non pharmaceutical interventions that have been put in place, which include wearing of masks, social distancing, keeping personal hygiene and avoiding mass gatherings, they become super spreader events, whether you like it or not.

“So I can say with a definitive voice that two weeks from today, get everybody that congregated in those places, not only at the Lekki toll plaza, but also the Unity Fountain in Abuja but several other places, we would definitely be contending with an increase in infections, two weeks from now, and that’s why we must be extremely careful when we congregate.”

