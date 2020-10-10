ENDSARS: I have no power to control the police, Makinde reacts to death of protester

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness over the the death of a man identified as Jimoh Isiaka, who was reportedly shot during the #ENDSARS protest in the Ogbomoso area of the state.

He pointed out that even as Chief Security Officer of the state, he had no power to order the security operatives.

“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force”, he said.

In a statement he posted on Twitter on Saturday evening, he said “I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today.

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Makinde noted that he has made contact to the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing.

“I pray that God grants the parents of Jimoh Isiaka the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

The governor said that the agitations across the country for the dissolution of theFederal Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a “strong indicator of a systemic failure.”

“I will be paying a personal visit to the family of Jimoh Isiaka and I promise to pursue the investigations to a logical conclusion.

He further call the Police to allow the protesters to excrcise their human rights.

