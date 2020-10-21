EndSARS: “I’m hearbroken” –Singer, Beyonce, reacts to Lekki killings

American artiste, Beyonce, has joined a host of international voices to lend her support in the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

She wrote on her official Instagram handle on Wednesday morning , “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS. We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change.

“We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you. Please visit Beyonce.com for a list of organisations to show your support.”

There was a shooting of live bullets at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night which reportedly killed over seven persons while injuring several others.

