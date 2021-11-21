ENDSARS: IPOB demands probe of Obigbo massacre

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) warned on Sunday any report on the #EndSARS protest is incomplete without the mention of the genocide in Obigbo local government area of Rivers State.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB demanded an investigation into the killing of residents of the area by the military between October 21 and November 4 last year.

The group alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike invited security agents to massacre the people of the area during the #EndSARS protests.

IPOB was reacting to the release of the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry which probed allegations of police brutality and shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 last year.

The statement read: “The global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is watching keenly the Lekki toll gate massacre report, and the reactions trailing it.

READ ALSO: IPOB paid millions of dollars to US lobbyists to spread falsehood about Nigeria —Presidency

“But we are utterly shocked that nobody is mentioning the Obigbo massacre which happened about the same period and time last year.

“We wonder why there is no report on the Obigbo genocide and ethnic cleansing which was sponsored by Governor Nyesom Wike but executed by the Nigerian Army, police, and other security agencies.

“Our people must remember Obigbo genocide/ethnic cleansing committed by Nyesom Wike and his cronies including the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, Navy and Air Force against the hated tribe in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now