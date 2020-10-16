EndSARS is a protest, not party!, celebrities Falz, Bisola caution protesters

Nigerian celebrities have appealed to #EndSARS protesters not to deviate from the purpose of the demonstrations.
In a post shared on his Twitter handle on Friday, singer Falz who is also a frontline organizer said there should be no Drugs, Alcohol and no partying at the protest grounds.
Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola also warned via her Instagram handle that the #EndSARS protesters should not lose focus on the objective of the movement.
She posted ”My people, My people. If we turn these protests to carnivals, we are loosing focus oo and trivializing our frustration. Not everything is party party. Remember those who have died and those whose source of income has been halted.
I know Nigerians love to party and have a good time but please these protests are not Faaji Time. We never reach anywhere o, let’s not party away our future. What we want is for our Home (Nigeria) to be good for us and our generations to come. To everyone donating and contributing one way or the other, THANK YOU. #ReformNigeria #Thisisourhome #dontloosefocus #noteverytimeparty #sometimesstayontrack
