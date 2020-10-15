EndSARS: Lagos Bus Service suspends operations indefinitely

RThe Managing Director of Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), Mr. Idowu Oguntona, has suspended all bus operations indefinitely over the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the state.

The LBSL Public Affairs Officer, Afolabi Olawale, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision to suspend operations was taken in the interest of passengers across the state.

He also dismissed a reported attack on one of the company’s buses by armed thugs in Alausa, Ikeja.

The bus, according to him, was heading towards Oshodi from Berger at about 8:00 a.m. when the thugs disembarked from a particular yellow vehicle in front of the bus at the Secretariat Bus Stop.

Olawale said: “One of our buses during the normal cause of operations ran into approaching armed people this morning. When the people were sighted armed and heading towards our bus, commuters in the bus scampered for safety due to the imminent danger.

“One of the passengers even tried to escape through the rear window of the bus. However, the armed group, whose identity remained unknown, later went their way without attacking the bus.”

