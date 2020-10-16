EndSARS: Lagos govt constitutes panel of enquiry, restitution for victims of protests

The Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has constituted a panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of the ongoing #EndSARS demonstrations in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed this on Thursday while speaking to newsmen following his meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to him, it’s time of sober reflection in Lagos and the country.

He revealed that the seven-man panel which will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of SARS brutality or fatality receive compensation.

Members are Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society), Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Segun Awosanya aka Segalink (Human Rights Activist).

Others are Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center), a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

Sanwo-Olu also confirmed that by order of the IGP, all SARS personnel have been recalled to force headquarters.

They will receive psychological examinations and a full review of their records.

“If you find any SARS members or units still in operation in Lagos, please bring them to my notice. To avoid a rise in crime or kidnapping, a new unit will begin training next week that will not have any SARS member”, Sanwo-Olu said.

