EndSARS: Lagos govt moves to support owners of vandalised stores

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said on Friday the state government planned to support owners of stores vandalised or looted by hoodlums across the state.

Hamzat, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, also provided the link to a form the affected store owners are required to fill and submit to the state government at a later date.

He wrote: “If you are a Lagos based business and your store got looted/vandalized this week, please fill this form by @LSETFhttps://t.co/lwPiXvFzTp. Let’s do what we can to support you.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier visited some of the places torched by the hoodlums across the state.

He said the state government had activated the process of healing from the large-scale destruction in the state.

The governor added that it would take the state many decades to recover from the devastation.

Sanwo-Olu said: “My heart bled after I went out today for a first-hand assessment of the destruction of assets of the government and private properties. The level of destruction observed indicated that the violence was more than just a peaceful protest and agitations for police reforms.

“The proportion of devastation is a lot. This is not the Lagos that was handed over to me on May 29, 2019.

“Moving forward from the destruction, we have to continue the process of healing ourselves. We need to stop some of our citizens still using social media to instigate or incite the people. It will not be under my watch that we will lose the city that has the largest economy in the entire black nation. Enough is enough. I have moved around and I saw that our people want peace. On this, we are committed to bringing lasting peace back to the state.”

